Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.22% of Ryerson worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

