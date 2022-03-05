TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits One Day Volume of $162,669.00

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and approximately $162,669.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00104226 BTC.

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

