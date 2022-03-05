Tolar (TOL) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Tolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tolar has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $607,394.34 and $49,128.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00035617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104448 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.