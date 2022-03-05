Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.37.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

