Toncoin Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $1.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

