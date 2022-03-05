Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Tops $58.98 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $53.63 or 0.00137061 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $58.98 million and $101.35 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.52 or 0.06705288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,159.75 or 1.00086085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

