Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.91

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.91 and traded as high as C$111.93. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$110.36, with a volume of 91,346 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIH. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$122.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$108.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

