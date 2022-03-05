TOWER (TOWER) 1-Day Volume Hits $848,250.00

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, TOWER has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. TOWER has a market cap of $5.12 million and $848,250.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00104430 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

