Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Tops $50.99 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $50.99 million and $18.32 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.76 or 0.99960087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00276313 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,262,756 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.