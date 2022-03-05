Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

