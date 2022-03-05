Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTR)
