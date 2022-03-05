Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $259.98 million and $10.71 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars.

