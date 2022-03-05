Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $51,769,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

TCN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

