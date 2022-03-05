Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,356,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118,945. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

