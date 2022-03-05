Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 79,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 762,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 5,069,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063,338. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

