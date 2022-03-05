Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

GS stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.67. 3,293,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,992. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.46 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.