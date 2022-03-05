Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,532. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

