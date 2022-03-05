Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 10,082 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 378,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

