Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,858,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock valued at $985,067,322. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.