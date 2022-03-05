Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

