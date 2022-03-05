Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $60,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $407,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $817,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TRT stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 60,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.14. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.