TROY (TROY) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One TROY coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $48.33 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

