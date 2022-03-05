TrueFeedBack Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $153,344.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00104717 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars.

