TrueFi Hits Market Capitalization of $99.10 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $99.10 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

