TrueFlip 1-Day Volume Reaches $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00035559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104211 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

