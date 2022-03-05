Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 17,790 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Lemonade worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 30.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lemonade stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $115.85.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.