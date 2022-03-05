Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,941 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of Avista worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,831 shares of company stock valued at $650,264. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE AVA opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

