Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $692.85 and its 200-day moving average is $768.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

