Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 173,793 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 9.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.