Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $6.04 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,699,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $97.87 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

