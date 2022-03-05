Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,829,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,747,000 after buying an additional 2,315,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

