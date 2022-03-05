Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Healthcare Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 860,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.03 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

