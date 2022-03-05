Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce $25.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.92 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $126.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.15 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $149.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

