TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $75,776.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 73.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 123,551,597,553 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

