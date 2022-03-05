TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $543,013.00 and $326.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.