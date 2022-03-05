Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,600 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SDGR stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

