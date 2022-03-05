Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 321,200 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.50% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.