Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 4,400 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

