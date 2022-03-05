Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 62,900 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of Vital Farms worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17 and a beta of -0.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.