Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,900 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.44 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.