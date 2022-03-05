Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.64% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

CDR stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $386.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

