Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 197,800 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.47% of Stereotaxis worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STXS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stereotaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

