Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 69,600 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Denny’s worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $931.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.