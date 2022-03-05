Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 85,600 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

