Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.