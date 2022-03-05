Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Aaron’s worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.