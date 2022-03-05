Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

