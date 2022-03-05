Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.00% of Spok worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spok by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 209,392 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spok by 1,161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spok by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $8.93 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

