Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.62% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

