Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of Full House Resorts worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after buying an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 568,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

